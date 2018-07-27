Slack buys HipChat, Stride IP from Atlassian to better rival Microsoft Teams

AUSSIE SOFTWARE OUTFIT Atlassian has announced that it's flogging the IP for its HipChat and Stride products to rival Slack.

The move, which will see Slack better equipped to take on Microsoft Teams, sees Atlassian - whose HipChat service was once a primary competitor to Slack's workplace chat service - making a sharp exit from the messaging market after six years.

As part of the deal, Atlassian will make a "small but symbolically important investment in Slack," said Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield on Twitter. Slack will also make as-yet-undisclosed payments to Atlassian over the next three years, according to a Bloomberg report.

… • Atlassian is making a small but symbolically important investment in Slack • We're committing teams on both sides to create deeper and more powerful integrations between Slack and the Atlassian family of products — there's so much to do here! — Stewart Butterfield (@stewart) July 26, 2018

HipChat and Stride, the latter of which made its debut in September last year as a late entrant to the increasingly crowded collaboration segment, will be discontinued early next year, says Atlassian.

Atlassian VP of Product Management Joff Redfern explained the decision: "Over the past year, however, the market in real-time communications has changed pretty dramatically. And throughout that change, one product has continued to stand out from the others: Slack.

"While we've made great early progress with Stride, we believe the best way forward for our customers and for Atlassian is to enter into a strategic partnership with Slack and no longer offer our own real-time communications products."

In its announcement, Slack added: "This partnership is about a joint vision of simplifying and automating the huge amount of effort that teams everywhere expend to stay aligned, coordinated and productive.

Existing HipChat and Stride users will have the option to use the services until 15 February next year, at which point they'll be nagged into transitioning over to Slack.

Hipchat Server and Hipchat Data Center will also be discontinued, and customers will have support until the end of their licence period. µ