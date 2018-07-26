Samsung's 'unbreakable' flexible OLED panel gets military-grade certification

SAMSUNG DISPLAY has developed "unbreakable" flexible OLED panel that has received military-grade certification.

The 6.2in 1,440x2,960 panel, which likely will make its debut on the so-called Samsung Galaxy X, was first shown off earlier this year, but it's now been given the seal of approval from industry testers Underwriters Laboratories (UL), which work with the US government.

The flexible panel boasts an unbreakable substrate and an overlay window securely adhered to it, Samsung boasts, which makes the screen much tougher than traditional OLED panels that have glass placed on top.

"The fortified plastic window is especially suitable for portable electronic devices not only because of its unbreakable characteristics, but also because of its lightweight, transmissivity and hardness, which are all very similar to glass," said Hojung Kim, general manager of the Communication Team at Samsung Display.

To test its robustness, UL put the screen through tests based on military standards set by the US Department of Defense, and the panel survived 26 successive drops from 1.2 meters and "continued to function normally with no damage to its front, sides, or edges. It also showed no sign of letting up when subjected to temperatures of 71°C and -32° C.

That wasn't enough to satisfy Samsung, which conducted its own stress tests (below) to show that the bendy OLED screen can survive drops from 1.8 meters and suffer no damage after being struck by a hammer - a huge improvement over current OLED panels that shatter if they fall onto a carpet.

Samsung hasn't yet said when the panel will show up in devices, but the firm is widely expected to show off its first flexible smartphone early next year. As well as smartphones, the tech will also show up in automobiles, mobile military devices, portable game consoles and tablet PCs for e-learning. µ