Huawei phones banned from downloading VLC due to 'unfair' reviews

VIDEOLAN, the company behind the open source media player VLC, has blacklisted some newer Huawei phones from installing the app from the Google Play store.

The move comes after the VLC app received "unfair" one-star reviews on Google Play, which VideoLAN says is not because of any problems with its app, but rather because of Huawei.

According to VideoLAN, the negative reviews are a result of Huawei's "aggressive" handling of battery management, which sees the firm killing background activities from apps that are not from Huawei itself.

This app-killing policy is meant to improve battery life but, in turn, has broken VLC audio playback in the background.

While it's possible to manually disable these battery management features and have the app function properly in the background, VLC claims that people often don't know how to do that, so they blame the app instead.

NB: Please note that this is not for all Huawei phones but just the recent ones.

NB2: You can always download the apk from our website. — VideoLAN (@videolan) July 25, 2018

In response to this move, which VideoLAN has slammed as "abnormal", the company is banning some Huawei smartphones from downloading the app from Google Play - specifically the Huawei P8, P10, and P20.

"If an app [plays audio], it's normal for it to be in [the] background. Blocking the normal operation of Android is totally abnormal. Otherwise, just kill all the apps, and [don't] turn on the phone, it saves even more battery!" VideoLAN said to a user on Twitter.

Users of these devices can still manually download the APK from VLC's website if they're interested in using the player.

According to reports, not all Huawei phones are banned from getting VLC in the Play Store, while Honor-branded devices are entirely unaffected... so far. µ