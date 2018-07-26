Microsoft unleashes first Windows 10 'Redstone 6' build

'It's not a patch on H5N1 is it?'

WHEN THE Great Scorer comes, he'll remember the date - 26 July 2018 as a milestone for mankind, because of 19H1.

"Why?" you may ask. "It's just another strain of non-lethal avian flu."

But no. This, friends is Redstone 6 (by another name).

A first test build of the next major version of Windows 10 is now out for your not-main-computer delight.

The 19H1 (first half of 2019) update has appeared alongside the first big update to the autumn 2018 Update (Redstone 5) which was also released on Wednesday.

Amongst the features are a whole cavalcade of bug fixes in both builds. In fact, bug fixes make up the majority of the changelog, but a few interesting things can be found.

First of all, and for the first time, leap seconds can be coped with, thanks to a new Precision Time Protocol.

There's also a new algorithm which will help detect when the best time to restart the machine is, Group Policy for Microsoft Edge, and most intriguingly a "Mixed Reality Flashlight".

This is a method of creating a window back to the "real world" during some Mixed Reality nerding. It can be set up with voice commands or some archaic keyboard jiggery-pokery.

Alternatively, you could just take the fricking helmet off.

There's an improved experience if you want to set up your Windows Instance as a kiosk too.

From here on in, announcements about the two paths will be made separately by Microsoft, as the differences between the two start to become more noticeable.

Seriously, take the helmet off. You do not need to punch a hole in reality to check the cricket score.

As ever, there's a bug bash coming up - 27 July through to 5 August - to try and get a handle on as many of the known issues as possible, including the fact that it's proving difficult to move back to the Slow Ring if you're on the Fast Ring or Skip Ahead option.

As ever, if you want to be a part of history, the new build should come via Windows Update. If not, you can check if you've opted in on the main screen.

It's too hot to wear a stupid helmet anyway. Take it off. μ