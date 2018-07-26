ITV could follow UKTV and pull its channels from Virgin Media this weekend

VIRGIN MEDIA could be facing another huge blow following its recent spat with UKTV which saw the cable company lose 10 of the country's most popular multi-channel services.

Now, seemingly spurred on by UKTV's stand, it is ITV who could be about to pull their linear channels off the cable service - and that could be a disaster for Virgin.

The Guardian reports that ITV has written to Virgin Media threatening to pull carriage rights to the ITV Network as soon as this weekend if its demands aren't met.

The ITV dispute has been going on far longer than the UKTV one. The issues are complicated but centre around streaming - On Demand rights, including ITV Encore, which was launched as a Sky Exclusive channel, but is now an on-demand library which needs renegotiating.

The company is also concerned that its channels may get lost as Virgin pushes its existing streaming services, including full Netflix integration, a reminder that we remain at a crucial stage in the evolution of television and more specifically its singularity with the internet, which has caught a lot of the old-guard by surprise.

As with the UKTV dispute, the issue boils down to differing perceptions of the value of on-demand in a world where many agreements pre-date this relatively new form.

As everyone scrabbles around to bring the law in line, but also tries to create a model framework for the industry as it faces up to competition, rifts are appearing everywhere.

Virgin Media has refused to comment on the rumours, only confirming that there are no plans for any changes to its ITV offerings.

But it's more complicated still. ITV cannot technically remove its main channel (also called ITV) as, thanks to the way TV is licenced in the UK, the flagship is protected by Public Service broadcasting restrictions meaning that it must be made available across platforms.

In fact, if you pull your viewing card out of your set-top box, no matter what platform, you should still be able to watch ITV.

However, as an illustration of just how archaic the laws are, ITV HD could be removed, as it is not part of the same deal as its simulcast SD channel.

ITV2, 3, 4, Be, both in HD and SD and on-demand services, Encore and ITV Hub are commercial operations and are not subject to the same restrictions, meaning that even though they are available (in SD) on Freeview, ITV is not obliged to make them available.

The big worry would be for Love Island fans. ITV2 could be removed, along with ITV4 - currently showing Tour De France coverage, ITV3 - currently showing the same episode of Poirot over and over again since 2006, and ITVbe - largely watched by people who can't get their heads around a remote control anyway and probably try and light a fag with it. μ