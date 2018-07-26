Google releases 'final' Android P beta release before launch

GOOGLE HAS PUSHED OUT the final preview version of its upcoming Android P OS to developers and users participating in the Android Beta Programme.

In a post announcing the release, Android VP Dave Burke notes that beta 4 (developer preview 5) includes "final system behaviours", which means that while the OS will see a few tweaks before its full rollout, it's unlikely we'll see any major changes between this version and the official release of Android 9.0.

Burke is encouraging devs to test their apps on this latest beta to make sure they are ready for Android users who will be among the first to adopt Android P in the next few months.

"Beta 4 is the last preview milestone before we launch the official Android P platform later this summer," he said. "Take this opportunity to test your apps and publish updates, to make sure you offer a great experience for users transitioning to Android P."

Google's latest Android P beta is available now for developers with access to a Pixel device, and those who are already running the second beta will receive the update automatically

In addition to Google's own devices, the first Android P beta was made available on the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6, and Essential PH‑1. As with beta 3, Google says partners that are participating in the Android P Beta program will be updating their devices to beta 4 "over the coming weeks."

Android P, which will be called 'Pistachio' at launch if loose-lips at Huawei are to be believed, brings with it support for iPhone X-style notches, souped-up artificial intelligence features, new gestures and a focus on 'digital wellbeing', with a new usage dashboard showing users' information such as many minutes they've spent on each app and how many times they've unlocked their smartphone.

However, as noted by The Verge, these wellness features aren't available as part of Google's latest, beta, nor will they be in the public release. The company has said that those features will come to Android "this fall," which likely means they'll debut alongside the firm's incoming Pixel 3 smartphones. µ