Facebook loses one million European users to GDPR

FACEBOOK HAS BLED one million active monthly users since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect.

The social network fessed up to the exodus during its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, admitting that the implementation of GDPR saw it lost a good swathe of European users.

What's more, Sherly Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, warned that there could there could be further GDPR-related consequences in the months to come, according to CNBC.

The fleeing of one million users is but a drop in the ocean to Facebook, which now has over 2.2 billion active monthly over-sharers on its website. But the shedding is still notable because Facebook, until now, has only ever experienced growth in users quarter-to-quarter.

Facebook founder and current centre of controversy, Mark Zuckerberg, seemed unfazed by the loss of users.

"Our community and business continue to grow quickly," said Zuckerberg. "We are committed to investing to keep people safe and secure, and to keep building meaningful new ways to help people connect."

That could be down to the drop being a one-off, potentially following the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal, or even the sharing of private posts belonging to some 14 million Facebook users, rather than a downward spiral for Facebook.

At the same time, it could be an indication that the appeal of Facebook is slowly wearing thin, especially following all the privacy issues it has recently suffered.

After all, from what little we know, the kids these days seem to be into Snapchat and Fortnite rather than posting semi-snide comments about the bridesmaid dress your friend has just got for Aunty Edwina's third marriage.

Or the situation could showcase the potential for GDPR to mess things up, as it would appear that EU citizens are becoming more concerned about their data privacy.

Given GPDR is still pretty fresh, we wouldn't be too surprised it see it make its presence known amid other tech firms. µ