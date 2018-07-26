Google takes on Yubico with its self-made Titan Security Key

GOOGLE HAS UNVEILED the Titan Security Key, a piece of hardware used to authenticate logins over Bluetooth and USB.

The Titan Key was shown off at Google's Next conference on Wednesday and comes hot on the heels of the firm's announcement that it had managed to 'kill' phishing scams internally by requiring employees to use security keys.

Google's key, similar to Yubico's YubiKey, will now be made available to the general unwashed, with Google announcing that it'll first be made available for Cloud customers before going on sale in the coming months.

The Titan uses multifactor authentication to protect people against phishing attacks and will be made available in multiple forms, such as a Bluetooth fob or USB stick, acting as an extra layer of security layer when logging into Google accounts.

The security key was first put to the test by Googlers after Google's internal security squad found that employees were susceptible to phishing attacks. However, once the Titan Security Keys were put to use, those vulnerabilities were effectively quashed.

So it made sense to roll the security key out to consumers. CNET, which went hands-on with the Key, noted a few issues, however, such as needing to go through another security authentication process if the Titan Security Key wasn't readily available, but it did not the key seemed to be pretty secure.

As such, it comes as no surprise Google wants more folks to adopt multifactor authentication; probably because it would stop the need for the search giant to have to deal with the security slip-ups of its customers.

"The most important thing is for everyone to use a security key," Sam Srinivas, a product management director for information security at Google, told CNET. "The Titan Key is specifically for customers who want security keys and trust Google."

"We want people to understand that this is almost a necessary thing that they should use."

He may have a point given how many services seem to get hacked these days, an extra security layer makes sense even if it might seem a bit of a faff to set up. µ