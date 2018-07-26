Valve reworks Steam Chat with an eye on Discord

ONE TIME GAME MAKER Valve has given Steam chat a good nip and tuck to modernise the ageing client to fined off the likes of Discord.

Straight Outta Beta, the new client has a suite of tweaks to the friends' list, chat, and voice call features, as well as allowing the chat to run without booting up the full Steam client.

As such, Steam Chat can now be used like a separate desktop and web app, in a similar fashion to the now massively popular Discord third-party game chat service.

Some of the Steam Chat features look like they've been snaffled from the likes of Discord, such as the means to sort your Steam friends - what are those? - in order of the games they're playing.

Other swish features found in Discord and now in the new Steam Chat include being able to group friends and invite people to channels, as well as share GIFs and 'rich' social media and video links.

Thanking all the gamers who took part in the beta testing, Valve noted that it'll keep building out the feature set of Steam Chat, so Discord better watch its back.

"We'll continue to improve the new chat system based on your feedback and requests. We've already started working on making it easier to chat from anywhere with a new Steam chat mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.," said Valve.

Given how Discord is pretty much the de facto game chat service, we suspect Valve might be chasing after it for no avail. Having said that, Slack probably thought the same when it tried to usurp Skype, and thus far it appears to have done pretty well for itself.

Of course, there are probably many of you, and if we're honest us, who'd rather Valve went back to making seminal games rather than prat around with its software and rather lacklustre hardware initiative. µ