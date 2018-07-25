Twitter is locking the accounts of anyone claiming to be Elon Musk

IT MUST be exhausting being Elon Musk. You've got the hopes of NASA resting on you, the hopes of all those people who paid upfront for a vapourware Tesla, and the bad man said something mean about your little submarine.

So who'd want to be Elon? Quite a lot of people actually, so much so that Twitter has instigated a new policy - change your Display Name to 'Elon Musk' and you'll have your account locked.

So who are these weirdos? Are they fans of terrible acting, hoping to raise enough money to make sure he never makes another cameo appearance in The Big Bang Theory?

Nope. It's actually to cut down on cryptocurrency fraud.

There have been a good few "egg people" (unverified accounts with no phone number) being used for some dodgy deals. Most of these are linked to cryptocurrency fraudsters who post dirty links in reply threads to the real Elon Musk, make it look like they're the real deal and confuse fans into submission.

"As part of our continuing efforts to combat spam and malicious activity on our service, we're testing new measures to challenge accounts that use terms commonly associated with spam campaigns. We are continually refining these detections based on changes in spammy activity," said Twitter in a statement.

If you really are called Elon Musk, and you want access to your account back, first you'll need to add a phone number to your account. Second of all, you'll need to solve one of those high-level Captcha authentications where it asks you to click all the photos with bridges, or similar.

Musk is yet to comment on the matter - after all - how can we tell if its the real one commenting? Twitter has refused to comment on whether this rule is just for Elon or other celebs are getting a similar treatment.

We've often struggled to keep the INQ Twitter feed from people of dubious virtue trying to nick our crisps. μ