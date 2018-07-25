Amazon Dash now lets IoT kitchen appliances reorder their own supplies

Alexa, make sure to order dry and moist bog roll, my arse is like a strawberry

AMAZON IS ATTEMPTING to take all the thinking out of running a home as it introduces smart devices that can refill themselves.

Amazon Dash Replenishment is a system that allows users with compatible devices to let them automatically order supplies such as ink or toilet paper or inky toilet paper automatically when a series of sensors decide that whatever-it-is needs more of whatever-it-is.

The next logical step from Amazon Dash Buttons (which we were underwhelmed by) means that in theory things will "just work" when you need them.

Voltage, pressure, volume and capacity are amongst the telemetries that can be used as part of an API that manufacturers can build straight into their devices. And indeed they are.

Bosch and Siemens already have models that can reorder dishwasher powder. Beko, Candy and Hoover are all planning automatic ordering for both tablets and rinse aid.

Kyocera printers will automatically reorder ink and paper. HP has been doing something similar with Instant Ink for several years, though that involves a subscription model.

Toshiba's tellies will be the first in the UK that will reorder the batteries for the remote when it feels they're getting low.

Candy, Haier, Hoover and Sharp are working on washing machines that reorder detergent and fabric softener.

Finally, Illy is making coffee machines that can reorder those plastic capsule things that David Attenborough has made us hate.

It's a big launch that is in equal measures awesome and scary - it's one less thing for our brains to do but with the rise in dementia globally, one has to ask if we'd prefer a long and happy life, or a telly that orders its own batteries.

"With Dash Replenishment we're working to make the process of shopping for everyday consumables completely disappear because we've all felt the frustration of running out of something we frequently use," said Eric Saarnio, Head of Amazon Devices EU.

"Dash Replenishment allows manufacturers to add even more convenience to connected products, enabling a device to automatically reorder so a customer never has to worry about running out of what they need."

Not sure how worried we actually were, and whether the reality of having your smart home order its own supplies is really going to work out better for everyone (except Amazon of course who'll have a willing, captive audience of IoT devices) but it's very cool technology anyway.

Just come back to us when you can make the toilet reorder its own bog roll. μ