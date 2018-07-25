GOOGLE HAS DONE SOME SPECIFIC APPENDAGE WAVING at its Cloud Next conference, boasting its prowess in artificial intelligence (AI), productivity software and, unsurprisingly, the cloud.

Most notable is the search giant's work with AI; it's been doing a lot with making cloud-powered frameworks for developers to tap into to make killer robots clever software. At its cloudy conference, it took time to announce two fresh automatic machine learning tools.

AutoML Natural Language lets devs automatically predict custom text categories specific to domains Google customers desire, while AutoML Translation allows translated language pairs to be uploaded so devs can create their own custom translation models.

In short, the two tools are further ways Google has boosted its Cloud AutoML suite that gives people the means to get stuck into machine learning models without specialist smart software knowledge or coding.

The firm also announced that third-generation Cloud TPUs are in alpha development - these custom processors have been specifically designed to power machine learning tasks and the third-gen promises more performance.

Google also added more stuff to its machine learning APIs, such as the Cloud Vision API, which can now recognise handwriting and supports more file types. Yeah, Google is big into AI development for sure.

Moving on, Google also chatted about updates to the G Suite, including the addition of AI-powered grammar suggestions in Google Docs for ppl who dunt writ 2 gud. Smart Reply is coming to Google Hangouts to allow people to make quick replies in chats via suggested responses, which have been designed to be casual enough to be work-appropriate but not stray into an HR nightmare.

And Smart Compose, which has been a feature in the consumer version of Gmail for some time, will come to the enterprise version of G Suite, along with other tweaks and features includign enhancements to security and managing data regions so that companies can make sure they're keeping data in places that adhere to their nation's data protection laws. Hardly thrilling stuff, but useful for business types.

On the Google Cloud side, there's a whole bevvy of stuff. A lot of it is pretty dull unless you get fizzy undergarments at stack management; in that case, take a gander at Google's blog post. But the most noteworthy thing is Google is embracing the idea of hybrid cloud in a big way with its Cloud Service Platform, that allows a suite of the search giant's cloudy things to be deployed on-premise as well as in the cloud.

For people still reading - go outside, it's sunny - that's a good move, as it allows companies to pick and choose what they want to run on the cloud and what they want bunged onto their own servers; sometimes it's cheaper to run stuff in your own data centre than firing everything into the cloud.

This is an approach Microsoft has been touting for a while and with Google adopting it, it means IT folks won't have to choose between using Google Cloud services or going with rival software and services when they want to run stuff on-premise.

Take Google's open-source Kubernetes container thingy as an example; it can no be deployed on an in-house server as well as on Google Cloud.

Effectively, Google's Cloud Service Platform is giving enterprise app makers and developers a bucket load more flexibility in where they put things and what they do with them; all good stuff.

All in all, Google is looking at making life easy for folks, which his pretty decent of it. But it might not have bothered as the end could be nigh according to a Google Translate oddity. µ