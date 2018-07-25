Intel's 9th-gen Core i9, i7, and i5 CPUs detailed as full specs leak
Coffee Lake S chips look to have a good dollop of compute grunt
CHARLIE THE COMPUTER MAKER spits out some chewing tobacco and narrows his eyes squinting at the new specs of next-gen Intel Core i9 chips; "it's about damn time".
Grizzled veterans of Intel chip news will remember that some details have popped up on what to expect from ninth-generation Core chips, which will in fact still be eighth-gen processors based on tweaked Coffee Lake architecture and will be dubbed Coffee Lake S.
Specs for the high-end chips hadn't been leaked fully, but Asia based website Coolaler, courtesy of Guru3D, managed to grab details for the Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K, and Core i5-9600K. It now looks like the specs were revealed by the site prematurely as the post on the topic has disappeared... suspicious.
The Core i9-9900K will be the top-dog processor, rocking eight cores and 16 threads, with a base clockspeed of 3.6GHz that ramps up to an impressive 5GHz. Onboard cache weighs in at 16MB while the thermal design power (TDP) sits at 95W.
The Core i7-9700K, which will likely be the run of the mill performance chip, has eight cores and eight threads, runs from 3.6GHz to 4.9GHz, has 12MB of cache and a TDP of 95W.
And taking care of the mid-range for Coffee Lake S is the Core i5-9600K, with its six cores and an equal number of threads. The processor has a base speed of 3.7GHz and boosts up to 4.6GHz, with 9MB cache and a 95W TDP.
All in all the chips look like an upgrade over their predecessors but not exactly a massive power boost, though the Core i9-9900K clocking up to 5GHz out of the box is noteworthy; we suspect overclocking nuts will be able to push the slice of silicon even further.
With AMD sporting a strong line up of processors with Ryzen 2 and its Threadripper 2 chip, Intel needs to keep pushing out performance processors to keep Team Red at bay. µ
