Intel's 9th-gen Core i9, i7, and i5 CPUs detailed as full specs leak

CHARLIE THE COMPUTER MAKER spits out some chewing tobacco and narrows his eyes squinting at the new specs of next-gen Intel Core i9 chips; "it's about damn time".

Grizzled veterans of Intel chip news will remember that some details have popped up on what to expect from ninth-generation Core chips, which will in fact still be eighth-gen processors based on tweaked Coffee Lake architecture and will be dubbed Coffee Lake S.

Specs for the high-end chips hadn't been leaked fully, but Asia based website Coolaler, courtesy of Guru3D, managed to grab details for the Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K, and Core i5-9600K. It now looks like the specs were revealed by the site prematurely as the post on the topic has disappeared... suspicious.

The Core i9-9900K will be the top-dog processor, rocking eight cores and 16 threads, with a base clockspeed of 3.6GHz that ramps up to an impressive 5GHz. Onboard cache weighs in at 16MB while the thermal design power (TDP) sits at 95W.

The Core i7-9700K, which will likely be the run of the mill performance chip, has eight cores and eight threads, runs from 3.6GHz to 4.9GHz, has 12MB of cache and a TDP of 95W.

And taking care of the mid-range for Coffee Lake S is the Core i5-9600K, with its six cores and an equal number of threads. The processor has a base speed of 3.7GHz and boosts up to 4.6GHz, with 9MB cache and a 95W TDP.

All in all the chips look like an upgrade over their predecessors but not exactly a massive power boost, though the Core i9-9900K clocking up to 5GHz out of the box is noteworthy; we suspect overclocking nuts will be able to push the slice of silicon even further.

With AMD sporting a strong line up of processors with Ryzen 2 and its Threadripper 2 chip, Intel needs to keep pushing out performance processors to keep Team Red at bay. µ