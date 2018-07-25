Apple pushes out fix for throttling issue affecting 'all' 2018 MacBook Pro models

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT A FIX for the performance throttling issue affecting its Core i9-powered MacBook Pro, confirming a software issue was to blame for the borkage.

YouTuber Dave 2D first brought the problem to light after discovering that the that the Core i9 MacBook Pro he was testing got so hot that it couldn't maintain the chip's base clock speed after just a brief period of processor pushing.

Apple this week acknowledged the issue and even confirmed that the problem affects all of the new MacBook Pro model, not just the top-end 15in Core i9 version.

A fix is rolling out to early adopters of the new MacBooks now in the form of macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, a hefty 1.31GB update.

"Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we've identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

"A bug fix is included in today's macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended. We apologize to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems.

"Customers can expect the new 15in MacBook Pro to be up to 70 per cent faster, and the 13in MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to be up to 2X faster, as shown in the performance results on our website."

Apple's confirmation comes after Reddit boffin u/randompersonx 'confirmed' that the issue was software-related.

While Apple has yet to speak in-depth about the issue, u/randompersonx said the crux of the problem is that when the VRM overheats, the MacBook Pro's motherboard alerts the CPU to drop its speed to 800Mhz, thereby reducing the power it's drawing and thus the heat the VRM produces.

According to u/randompersonx, the reason for this rather-boked situation is down to the way the hex value for the VRM is configured.

"Apple has shipped the i9 MacBook Pro with its CPU power regulation set to 125 Watt Turbo for 28 seconds, 100 Watt Steady state," the Redditor explained.

"I've spent a few hours testing at many different draw rates until I could find the rate at which the VRM does not max out, for my machine, that is 49 Watts. Note that this does not include power draw for other accessories (ie: the GPU), so if you are drawing heavy power using other chips, you might need to set the limit lower than 49 watts" µ