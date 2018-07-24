Google launches Chrome 68 with doomsaying for unsecured websites

GOOGLE HAS RELEASED Chrome 68, the latest version of its number one rated web browser which brings with it some serious security extras.

As reported by INQ some time ago, Chrome 68 is to be the first iteration of the browser that warns users that any site without HTTPS encryption is not secure.

The move is part of Google's long-term goal to get the entire internet running with encryption, and (seemingly) Yahoo's ongoing determination to pretend that it's not happening.

With 81 of the top 100 sites on the web already encrypted, it's not something that most people will really notice, but for those who stray from the path, there'll be a more obvious, red-hued warning of the dragons therein.

This isn't a huge surprise - Google has been planning and preparing for this for months. However, some webmasters are still not convinced why HTTPS is so important.

Google already penalises non-secure sites in its search results, that's been true for some time, but if you have a closed audience, the need for high search rankings is less of a priority and in which case, the impetus goes away. Until there's an attack on the site, of course.

For Android and iOS users there's the Site Isolation feature designed to add belt and braces in the fight against the Spectre vulnerability comes to mobile after debuting in Chrome 67 desktop but it does impact on the performance of the browser - initial reports suggest as much as 13 per cent.

There's a fairly typical level of doomsaying amongst those who fear that the web will suddenly implode as people are left to face the confusing new messages abounding from sites that haven't taken up the call-to-arms yet, or those struggling to implement it causing a potential for downtime, but in reality it hasn't been a huge problem so far.

The proof will come, as ever, in a few days time when everyone is up-to-date and (hopefully) up to speed on the change.

Next month, Chrome 69 will remove the "secure" message from compliant sites in favour of going ape-shitaki on the non-secure ones instead. μ