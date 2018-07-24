Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1180 GPU will be released on 30 August, probably

A LEAKED NVIDIA email has 'confirmed' that the firm's next-gen GeForce GTX 1180 GPU will be released on 30 August.

The email, supposedly between a Nvidia GPU partner and a retailer. has been bandied about by YouTube channel Gamer Meld, with the missive showing the release schedule for next-generation Nvidia graphics cards, based on the so-called Turing architecture.

According to the email, what could very much be the top-of-the-line '11-series' GPU, the GeForce GTX 1180, will make its debut at the end of August. Then, on 30 September, the slightly-lesser GTX 1170 will make its debut, followed by the more mainstream GTX 1160 come 30 October.

It's worth noting that those dates are "expected release dates" so nothing is set in stone, or should that be silicon. But the dates all seem to track nicely with rumours that the next-generation of Nvidia graphics cards will be revealed in August at Gamescom 2018.

The email also notes a GTX 1180+ will pop up on 30 September, which would suggest that there'll be a premium or overclocked version of the top-dog GTX 1180 - that's providing the 11-series nomenclature is indeed used by Nvidia, which looks to be pretty certain given all the rumours we've spied.

Nvidia's founder and chief executive Jensen Huang had said the next-wave of Nvidia graphics cars wouldn't be revealed for a "long time"; he said that back in July. So either the leather jacket-clad boss was practising some misdirection or two months is a long time for him; Nvidia does keep itself very busy so we'd not be surprised if time feels a bit different to it.

We've got high hopes for the 11-series Nvidia GPUs, especially as they'll need the power to push pixels to Nvidia's certified HDR 4K displays, which require some serious graphical grunt to get the most out of them. µ