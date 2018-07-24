OK Google, tell me about the end of days when the world dies in fire and ice

GOOGLE TRANSLATE has become the lastest AI-tinged service to start misbehaving in a somewhat disturbing way.

Clearly, the heat is getting to the venerable digital Tower of Babel, as it starts spouting some end-of-the-world freaky stuff.

Set it to translate from Maori (native New Zealand) to English. Type "dog" 16 times in a box. Prepare to freak out.

Yes. Google Translate has started predicting the end of the world. Different numbers of repetitions of "dog" subtly change the phrase, but the message is clear:

"Doomsday Clock is three minutes at twelve We are experiencing characters and dramatic developments in the world, which indicate that we are approaching the end times and Jesus' return"

So how is Google able to predict the end of days?

Well, we're not sure. But it's not an isolated incident. Try "dog" again - this time eight times, from Hawaiian to English.

Or there's typing a bunch of "Ag" and translating it from Somali.

The Reddit community has decided it must be demons, because it's Reddit and of course they have.

In reality, it looks more likely to be a somewhat misguided Easter Egg, or an error in the translation algorithm. Given the religious undertones of all three, you're probably looking at a bit of insider fun - possibly using the same techniques at play last week when readers decided to start tagging pictures of Donald Trump with the word "idiot" in order to teach the beating-heart of The Googletron that the two were indeed connected.

Google is yet to explain itself, but the news coincides with a recent statement from Sundar Pachai, pointing to Google Translate's 143 billion word translation rate every day, after a surge (Serge?) during the World Cup.

Speaking of which - the last time this happened, some japsters changed "Russian Federation" to translate as "Mordor".

Although some of the messages already appear to have been ‘fixed' there are several still out there, ready to be gawped at. Enjoy. μ