Android Oreo adoption hits double-digits after 10 months

ADOPTION OF Google's biscuity Android Oreo OS has hit double-digits for the first time, just, er, 10 months after it was first released.

The latest stats on Google's distribution dashboard shows that Android 8.0 has been installed on 10.1 per cent of Android devices globally, while the newer 8.1 version has been installed on just 2 per cent.

This puts the combined adoption of Android Oreo at 12.1 per cent globally, which is up from the 5.2 per cent Google reported back in May (no figures were released in June, for some reason) and higher than Android Nougat's adoption a year ago.

Still, like its predecessor, Android Oreo took 10 months to hit double digits, five months after breaking the 1 per cent barrier, confirming that Android fragmentation is still as alive-and-kicking as ever.

Nougat, first released in August 2016, remains the most popular version of Google's mobile OS, sinking just 0.3 per cent from May to 30.8 per cent. It's followed in the popularity stakes by 2015's Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which still sits pretty on 23.5 per cent of devices.

Elsewhere, Android Lollipop - first released almost four years ago - powered 20.4 per cent of devices, 2013's KitKat is running on 9.1 per cent and Jelly Bean has seen its share of the market fall by 0.7 points to 3.6 per cent.

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and 2.3 Gingerbread can still be found on 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent of devices, respectively.

These numbers come hot on the heels of (unlikely) rumoured that Google could be planning to ditch Android in favour of its one-size-fits-all Fuschia OS within the next five years.

Fuchsia, which is already available is development builds for the Google Pixelbook amongst others but is nowhere near ready for prime time, will be 'one to rule them all', even powering wearables and smart home tech such as the Google Home, according to reports. µ