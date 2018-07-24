Amazon rocks tech to its foundations with Alexa EQ update

EVERY SO OFTEN there comes news so cataclysmic that we're pretty sure that nothing can ever hope to be the same again.

The semiconductor. The pocket calculator. The Internet. The Zune.

All have proved to be so important that, for many, their entire lives have been shaped around the consequences.

Today is such a day. In the short time since Amazon unleashed its in-home buying tool Alexa into the homes of millions of consumers we've seen an array of amazing things, but none more so than this…shining moment on technology. Nay, humanity.

Please be seated. Standing would be appropriately reverential, but we're not sure if you will be able to keep control of your muscles when we reveal that….

Amazon's Echo range now has EQ control.

Yes - you've read that correctly. Now, like a graphic equaliser of yore, you can control the bass, mid-range and treble of the output of your Echo assistant, to a factor of+/-6dB by saying useful things like "Alexa, turn up the bass".

Now let's be clear - this isn't on a per-app basis, so unless you like really bassy podcasts, we'd suggest you turn it up when you need it and then turn it back down afterwards.

UK users will only get half the magic to begin with - only the US is getting voice controls from day one, but devices should be updated to allow control from the app quite quickly.

The technology is also being made available to speaker manufacturers who are making compatible devices - Sonos, for example, will be able to tweak it into the Sonos Beam device.

In many ways, it comes as something of a relief that us Brits will have to wait that bit longer. After all, what with Brexit and the heatwave and everything, another disruption of this magnitude could be an end of days for the Union. μ