Stagecoach is gearing up to test Blighty's first full-sized driverless bus

This isn't the self-driving bus, just use your imagination OK

PENSIONER TRANSPORTER Stagecoach has announced plans to trial the UK's first full-sized self-driving bus.

The bus operator has joined forces with manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited and tech firm Fusion Processing to make a single deck autonomous bus, which aims to be fully self-driving when off public roads and will use its smart tech to help bus drivers when on the highway.

For bus nerds, the autonomous vehicle will be a 12m ADL Enviro200, will be made in Guilford and is expected to be ready for trial at the end of the year.

In the short term, the self-driving tech will allow the bus to go about its business at the bus depot without a driver behind the wheel, allowing it to get loaded up on fuel. This will apparently boost the safety and efficiency of a depot.

On the road, a driver will be needed due to the UK's legal restrictions on passenger vehicles using autonomous modes.

But the sensor-stuffed bus will be able to use its tech to provide more assistance to drivers, warning when a cyclist is trying to squeeze through far too small a gap in order to run a red light, for example/ And the bus' tech will help warn about pedestrian wandering into blind spots and how close the bus is to other vehicles.

"Stagecoach has long been at the heart of innovation within the bus industry and this is an exciting trial that will deliver the UK's first fully autonomous single deck bus," said Stagecoach UK bus engineering director Sam Greer.

"We look forward to working with our partners on this project which we believe could, in time, help improve safety and efficiency within our depots, and over the longer term, help transform bus travel in the future."

An autonomous bus is nowhere near as appealing as say a swish self-driving car, but putting clever tech into passenger vehicles makes sense as it could help ensure more buses run on time and operate safer.

With London's Greenwich now a hotbed of driverless vehicle testing, expect a future of self-driving robocars to be less further away that sci-fi predicted. µ