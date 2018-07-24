GCHQ's licence to unfettered mass snooping has been ruled illegal

GCHQ'S RIGHT TO MASS SNOOPING shouldn't have been given to it by the government, according to a tribunal chaired by a High Court judge.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal was launched in response to a legal challenge brought against the government's mass surveillance and data collection practices by Privacy International.

The tribunal on Monday ruled that successive foreign secretaries were wrong to give GCHQ unfettered discretion to collect vast quantities of personal customer information for telecoms firms.

According to Privacy International, the tribunal's judgement exposes the "error-ridden and inconsistent evidence provided by GCHQ throughout the case", "the willingness of telecommunications companies to secretly hand over customer data on the basis of mere verbal requests from GCHQ", and "the inadequacies of the intelligence oversight regime in failing to identify this delegation of power".

The tribunal also exposed some rather cavalier approaches to data collection, with the government pulling a 180 on its claims that the foreign secretaries had direct and full control over the data telecoms companies had to provide GCHQ from Section 94 information requests under the Telecommunications Act of 1984. Turns out the foreign secretaries could simply delegate that control to GCHQ staff, essentially removing government oversight from the snooping process.

"The Foreign Secretary was supposed to protect access to our data by personally authorising what is necessary and proportionate for telecommunications companies to provide to the agencies. The way that these directions were drafted risked nullifying that safeguard, by delegating that power to GCHQ — a violation that went undetected by the system of Commissioners for years and was seemingly consented to by all of the telecommunications companies affected," Millie Graham Wood, Privacy International's solicitor said.

"It is proof positive of the inadequacy of the historic oversight system; the complicity of telecommunications companies who instead of checking if requests were lawful, just handed over customers' personal data as long as their cooperation was kept secret; and the scale of the task facing the new Investigatory Powers Commissioner, Sir Adrian Fulford".

As such, it looks like GCHQ had hoovered up a decade's worth of data unlawfully, and said illegal activity would have been kept under wraps if it wasn't for Privacy International.

"The judgment demonstrates the danger of relying heavily on 'closed' hearings in which claimants such as Privacy International cannot see or challenge evidence presented by the government," said Privacy International.

"It was only after sustained and tenacious questioning by Privacy International that the government admitted the errors in the sworn testimony it had previously submitted to the IPT."

The fallout follow the tribunal's findings have yet to be seen, but the foreign secretary and other government bigwigs will likely need to readdress how approvals for snooping are carried out and be a lot more selective with what data is collected and what is then done with it.

With sections of the Investigatory Powers Act being deemed illegal in other court battles, it doesn't look like legal government snooping will have much wind in its sails come the end of 2018. µ