Samsung Galaxy Watch leaks online courtesy of, er, Samsung

First spotted by CNET's Scott Stein, the since-deleted listing confirms that Samsung's incoming wearable will arrive as the Galaxy Watch, rather than the Gear S4.

Did Samsung just leak its own Samsung Galaxy Watch? Because it seems to be on Samsung's US site. https://t.co/9xKpt8jkzN via @CNET — Scott Stein (@jetscott) July 23, 2018

The listing shows off the Galaxy Watch in an Apple Watch-esque 42mm rose gold model, which has the model number 'R810NZDAXAR' and comes equipped with Bluetooth.

While Samsung's yanked holding page doesn't tell us much else, reports claim the Galaxy Watch will be offered in Bluetooth-only and LTE+Bluetooth connectivity options and will support WiFi 2.4G b/g/n.

Under the hood of the Galaxy Watch - which is expected to offer two display sizes, likely 1.9in and 1.3in - you'll likely find Samsung's own Exynos 7 Dual 7270 chip and a 470mAh battery. There will also be a blood pressure measuring feature and a "new UX interaction"; the former is self-explanatory, the latter could be anything from a rotating crown to gesture recognition.

On the software side, a report last week debunked rumours that the smartwatch will run Google's newly-renamed Wear OS. Despite the name change from Gear to Galaxy, the incoming smartwatch will run the latest version of Samsung's homegrown Tizen OS, according to the ZDNet, report, which will come with "killer apps" and souped-up health and fitness functionality.

"As we develop this product, we know that we have focused on bringing health-related functions and performance to the best of its kind in the industry," an industry source said to ZDNet. "We will diversify functions and improve performance related to the health."

The Galaxy Watch is expected to make its official debut on 9 August, alongside the Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung's long-rumoured Bixby-powered speaker.

Pre-orders are tipped open on 14 August with a release to follow on 24 August - the same date that the Note 9 is expected to arrive on shelves. µ