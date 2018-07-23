Nvidia's Turing GeForce GTX 1170 trumps the GTX 1080Ti in leaked benchmarks

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia' next-gen GeForce GTX "1170" GPU has trumped the flagship GTX 1080Ti in leaked benchmarks.

Numbers spotted by WCCFTech in the 3D Mark Firestrike benchmarking tool shows the so-called GTX 1170 - no official nomenclature from Nvidia has been released - walloping Nvidia's current top-of-the-line graphics card.

The GTX 1170, which we'd expect would sit as the second most powerful card in Nvidia's future 'Turing' line-up, raked in 29,752 points in Firestrike while the GTX 1080Ti scored 28,391.

As such, it's clear the Turing architecture, or at least that's what we think it'll be called, is one heck of a pixel pusher.

If the benchmarks are to be believed, the GTX 1170 is some 68 per cent faster than the current 10-series GTX 1070 and around 38 per cent more nippy than the GTX 1080, as well as being far enough ahead of the GTX 1080Ti to be noticeable.

Clockspeeds for the GTX 1170 sit at the 2.5GHz mark, which is seriously fast for a GPU, while the card in question rocked a 256-bit memory interface and 16GB of GDDR6 video memory. This means we're likely looking at a card that will push at least 4K resolutions at 60 frames per second, if not higher.

That power will be needed if the next wave of Nvidia GPUs are to have enough grunt to get the most out of Nvidia certified HDR displays.

Nvidia's founder and big boss Jensen Huang has said it'll be a "long time" before the Truing GPUs make their debut, but other info leaks have the next-gen graphics set to be revealed next month.

If we were to bet, we'd say you're likely to see the Turing graphics cards pop up sooner than later, especially as the 10-series Pascal architecture is getting a little long in the tooth. µ