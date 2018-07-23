Virgin Media removes UKTV channels as laws fail to keep pace with technology

VIRGIN TV CUSTOMERS have reacted angrily after the company removed some of the UK's most popular multi-channels in an ongoing spat over carriage on its network.

The UKTV Network, which consists of 10 channels - 24 including +1 and HD versions - were removed on Saturday after the two parties failed to come to an agreement over pricing for the channel bouquet.

It is understood that Virgin had tried to reduce the charges payable to UKTV, a joint venture between commercial BBC Worldwide and Discovery Networks.

It claims it did so to reflect the fact that many UKTV channels don't have access to the BBC's programme library for on-demand services (in this case UKTV Play) as the BBC prefers to keep them for its iPlayer service or sign a separate contract with the likes of (usually) Netflix.

However, as five of the ten brands are offered to Freeview and Freesat customers (amongst others) gratis, the withdrawal of Dave, Yesterday, Drama, Home and Really seems to have become a pawn in a wider dispute over on-demand streaming rights (increasingly the big cherry in such negotiations) and the other five channel brands that aren't free-to-air: Watch, Eden, Good Food, Alibi and Gold.

Virgin Media has said that it will reinstate the free-to-air brands as soon as UKTV gives permission, regardless of the wider deal, but UKTV is yet to respond.

A #saveDave hashtag has been popular on social media with angry viewers pointing out that UKTV was the only thing their families watched and that warnings of a potential blackout were only started at the eleventh hour, leaving viewers upset and poorly communicated to. Many have threatened to leave.

Ironically, UKTV was, for a time, co-owned by Virgin Media itself, before being divested as the company moved to concentrate on fibre broadband and expanding its network - after all, cables don't lay themselves.

This is far from the only carriage dispute in UK broadcasting. Earlier this year, Discovery came close to removing its branded channels from Sky TV after the two failed to reach an agreement about satellite carriage until the eleventh hour.

But the most famous carriage dispute in the UK happened in 2007-8 where (then) bitter rivals Sky and Virgin fell out to the point that all Sky channels were removed from Virgin Media for nearly 18 months before an extensive multi-platform deal covering linear, on-demand and interactive services was signed, including clauses to make a renegotiation easier later down the line.

At the time, some wags at Virgin Media retitled the dormant Sky News channel as "Sky Snooze - Try BBC News 24" before Richard Branson came down on such practices like a ton of bricks fearing an escalation in the war of words.

A lot of what we're seeing with the UKTV/Virgin spat seems to be further evidence that media contract laws aren't keeping up with the technology that powers them, making these kinds of spats an inevitable byproduct as both parties continue to navigate renewals.

Virgin has replaced UKTV with a number of new channels it would probably have launched anyway and are doing nothing to excite us particularly - these include FreeSports and the newly relaunched Paramount Network - including an HD version not on Sky. μ