BIN LOOKALIKE the Apple HomePod might soon catch up to the Google Home with the ability to make and receive calls.

Currently, the handful of people who own a HomePod and who want to make calls must first make (or receive) a call on their iPhone and then switch the audio output to the HomePod when the call connects.

However, French website iGeneration claims to have details of the HomePod's iOS 12-based beta, which will finally bring native phone call support to the Siri-powered device. The update will equip the HomePod appears with access to a user's contacts for the first time, allowing owners of the device to initiate a call directly on the speaker.

The incoming HomePod update will also allow you will allow to listen to voicemail and search your call history, according to the report.

The beta software also includes support for multiple timers, a feature already available on the Amazon Echo and Google Home. This will let you, for example, set a 60-minute timer for your cake and a 10-minute timer for your cookies (greedy) with the HomePod likely to sound individual tones when they time out.

Other additions would include a HomePod version of Find My iPhone, Spanish language support and a "fix WiFi" feature that makes the HomePod connect to your iPhone's network without having to first reset the speaker.

It's likely the HomePod update will arrive when iOS 12 rolls out later this year, but Apple has yet to confirm the rumour.

The firm is also yet to comment on chatter about a new HomePod, with reports claiming that an updated version will be arriving in early 2019. That's according to Bloomberg, although it's unclear how it'll differ from the current, unpopular model.

Earlier rumours claimed, however, that Apple could be planning a more affordable, Beats-branded speaker, in a bid to help it boost its share of the market from just six per cent. µ