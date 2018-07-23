Facebook confirms it's taking on SpaceX with its own 'Athena' internet satellite

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook will take on Elon Musk's SpaceX with plans to launch its own internet satellite in 2019.

According to an application that Facebook filed with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), uncovered by Wired, the project is designed to "efficiently provide broadband access to unserved and underserved areas throughout the world."

Dubbed Athena, the satellite will deliver 10 times more data than competing internet satellites such as SpaceX's Starlink, and the filling shows that Athena's E-band system can go up to 10Gbps download and 30Gbps upload using millimetre-wave radio signals.

In a statement given to Wired, Facebook confirmed the existence of the project.

"While we have nothing to share about specific projects at this time, we believe satellite technology will be an important enabler of the next generation of broadband infrastructure, making it possible to bring broadband connectivity to rural regions where internet connectivity is lacking or non-existent," a Facebook spokesperson said.

While Facebook had long talked-up its goal to connect billions of people around the world, it has not had much success with its earlier projects.

In June, Facebook announced it was abandoning its Project Aquila aerial internet initiative that was designed to deliver connectivity to nearly four billion people in remote parts of the world.

At the time, Facebook said it had failed the long drone flight times needed to properly create a flying WiFi network, adding that other companies had made more high way in creating a high altitude platform station (HAPS) systems.

Yael Maguire, Facebook's director of engineering, said: "As we've worked on these efforts, it's been exciting to see leading companies in the aerospace industry start investing in this technology too — including the design and construction of new high-altitude aircraft.

"Given these developments, we've decided not to design or build our own aircraft any longer, and to close our facility in Bridgwater." µ