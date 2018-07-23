Apple's 2018 MacBook Pros lack a data recovery option if the logic board is borked

KEEP YOUR FINGERS CROSSED if you've bought a 2018 MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar, because if the logic board fails it's bye-bye to your data.

Normally, when a logic board on a MacBook Pro fails, data on the machine can be extracted via a gizmo at the Apple Store's Genius Bar, providing the laptop's solid state drive is intact, thanks to a data recovery port on the logic board.

But according to iFixit's teardown, the 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is lacking the data recovery connector, meaning the last ditch attempt to get data off a borked MacBook Pro simply isn't an option any more. Given Apple fans shell out quite a hefty wad of cash for MacBooks, there's an argument that they're getting a bad deal here.

According to MacRumors, there's nothing in Apple's internal documentation to suggest alternative ways to get data of a dying MacBook Pro, though there may be third-party data recovery specialists who could sort such a problem, though that's not guaranteed.

Multiple sources told MacRumors that if a 2018 MacBook Pro is still functioning, data can be recovered by transferring it to another Mac machine by booing up macOS in Target Disk Mode and then using the Migration Assistant to transfer data through the laptop's Thunderbolt 3 ports.

But really it looks like if the logic board fails then its pretty much farewell to your data; that's unless you've been sensible and backed it up in the cloud.

Ever since Apple redesigned the MacBook Pros in 2016 things haven't exactly been peachy with them. The butterfly mechanisms in their keyboards were found to fail twice as fast as the keyboards in older MacBook Pros, to the extent Apple has added a protective film to each of the keys.

And the high-end MacBook Pros with Core i9 chips were found to lack enough cooling to keep them running at even their base clockspeeds. Either Apple will simply brush such issues under the table or it will need to fix such problems in another MacBook Pro refresh. µ