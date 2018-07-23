Windows Powershell comes to Linux as an Ubuntu Snap package

LINUX USERS who just can't quite cut the cord with Windows can be quietly pleased today, as PowerShell has arrived as an Ubuntu Snap.

For the uninitiated, Snaps are packages which virtualise Windows apps to run on any version of Linux - not just Ubuntu - whilst keeping itself up to date automatically and doing away with all that WINE nonsense.

Canonical suggests that a PowerShell Snap will "rapidly automate the administration of multiple operating systems and the processes related to the applications that run on those operating systems."

Previous entries to the canon include Slack and Skype, the latter bringing the "carried my laptop above my head through the crowds at a Holi celebration" look to Linux for the first time.

Microsoft has been steadily growing out its Linux support in the past four years in the form of (most notably) the Linux sub-system for Windows and the Azure Sphere OS.

Joey Aiello at Microsoft explains: "The goal of PowerShell Core is to be the ubiquitous language for managing your assets in the hybrid cloud. That's why we've worked to make it available on many operating systems, architectures, and flavours of Linux, macOS, and Windows as possible."

So in short, the stench of world domination in a multi-OS world beckons now, as it ever did. He adds: "…we highly encourage you to check out the Snap package as a way to simplify your updates and reduce the permission set required for installation."

The fact that it will never need updating, never allow root access during virtualisation, and won't meddle with standalone Linux apps, thanks to its isolated nature make for powerful sales points for anyone on the fence.

Plus, if you like living dangerously, there's PowerShell Preview, the self-confessed 'bleeding edge' version of the package. Of course, that's very much at your own risk. μ