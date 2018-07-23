THREE STOOGES TRIBUTE the UK government has recommended that full-fibre broadband should be fitted as standard in all new homes.

Blighty is lagging behind many of its European rivals in the race to deliver 1Gbps full-fibre networks, with only 4 per cent of premises currently connected. In comparison, 71 per cent of premises in Spain have access to fibre broadband, as do 89 per cent of premises in Portugal.

As part of its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review (FTIR), the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has laid out plans to connect 15 million premises to full-fibre broadband by 2025, to provide full-fibre broadband coverage across all of the UK by 2033 and to give the majority of the UK population access to 5G.

The report comes just weeks after research was published showing that the UK has slipped from 31st to 35th place in the global broadband league tables, behind 25 other European countries and among the bottom third in the European Union.

Under its newly-published proposals, UK gov is calling for all new homes are kitted out with fibre broadband, for reforms to the regulatory environment for full-fibre broadband that will "drive investment and competition", and for operators to be given a 'right to entry' to rented properties to ensure tenants can receive "fast, reliable connectivity, from the right supplier at the best price."

However, it acknowledged that in some parts of the country, it was unlikely that the market could deliver by itself. As a result, the government would support investment in the most difficult-to-reach areas.

DCMS Secretary of State, Jeremy Wright said: "We want everyone in the UK to benefit from world-class connectivity no matter where they live, work or travel.

"This radical new blueprint for the future of telecommunications in this country will increase competition and investment in full-fibre broadband, create more commercial opportunities and make it easier and cheaper to roll out infrastructure for 5G.

"The FTIR's analysis indicates that, without change, full-fibre broadband networks will at best only ever reach three-quarters of the country, and it would take more than twenty years to do so. It also indicates that 5G offers the potential for an expansion of the telecoms market, with opportunities for existing players and new entrants."

Commenting on the report, Sharon White, Ofcom chief executive, said: "We welcome the government's review, and share its ambition for full-fibre and 5G networks to be rolled out right across the UK.

"The government and Ofcom are working together, and with industry, to help ensure people and businesses get the broadband and mobile they need for the 21st century." µ