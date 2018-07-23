Facebook suspends another US gov-linked analytics firm over surveillance fears

STOP US IF YOU'VE HEARD THIS BEFORE: Facebook has suspended a data analytics company over concerns it violated its data-sharing policies.

This time it's Crimson Hexagon in the firing line, a Boston-based analytics outfit that claims to have "the world's the world's largest volume of unstructured text and images across social, online public, and enterprise-held data sources" with over one trillion social media posts collected from the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit.

Crimson Hexagon then uses artificial intelligence and image analysis to monitor social media and provide customers with insights into public sentiment about their brands.

In a move that has echoes of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Facebook has suspended the company and blocked it from accessing user after a Wall Street Journal report highlighted Crimson Hexagon's contracts with a Kremlin-tied Russian nonprofit and the US government.

According to the report, the firm has "contracts to analyse public Facebook data for clients including a Russian nonprofit with ties to the Kremlin and multiple US government agencies."

Facebook said it was looking into whether some of these deals were in violation of its policies on surveillance after it last year prohibited user data being used for government surveillance following pressure from civil liberties groups.

"We don't allow developers to build surveillance tools using information from Facebook or Instagram," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement on Friday. "We take these allegations seriously, and we have suspended these apps while we investigate."

Facebook said that based on its investigation so far, Crimson Hexagon did not obtain any Facebook or Instagram information inappropriately.

In a blog post, Crimson Hexagon CTO Chris Bingham said the company's government customers are allowed to use its platform only for specific approved use cases and that "under no circumstances is surveillance a permitted use case."

"Government entities that leverage the Crimson Hexagon platform do so for the same reasons as many of our other non-government customers: a broad-based and aggregate understanding of the public's perception, preferences and sentiment about matters of concern to them," he wrote.

Bingham added that Crimson Hexagon collects only publicly available social-media data "that anyone can access," noting that the Facebook data accessed by Cambridge Analytica was private.

"What Cambridge Analytica did was explicitly illegal, while the collection of public data is completely legal and sanctioned by the data providers that Crimson engages with, including Twitter and Facebook, among others," he said. µ