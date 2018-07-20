BBC hails UHD success with 1.6 millions requests for content during sportsmageddon

AUNTIE BEEB has been hailing the success of its initial trials of live Ultra HD broadcasting after 1.6 million requests were made to watch coverage of Wimbledon and the World Cup in the new format.

Trials were limited to a finite number of viewers per stream and on a limited range of equipment. Compatible Smart TVs were generally recent models (2016-2018) and Sky Q viewers, who can already watch some Premiership matches in UHD, were only able to join during the final weekend.

BBC Ultra HD is deliberately avoiding the "4K" moniker as purists argue that at 3,840 lines, the picture isn't quite full 4K. It also doesn't specify the HDR aspect, which was provided using a standard called Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) developed alongside NHK in Japan, which differs from the more common HDR10.

Phil Layton, head of Broadcast and Connected Systems at BBC R&D, said: "The trial is an important step forward, showing for the first time that Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) can be delivered live and "free-to-air" over the internet.

"It's part of the BBC's mission to ensure that future audiences can enjoy the benefits of improved picture quality, and this trial follows on from our work ensuring viewers were not left behind by the move to HDTV, albeit with different technologies.

"We wanted to demonstrate live end-to-end Ultra HD, but we have always felt that Ultra HD needed to be more than just extra pixels. So we also wanted to demonstrate a wide colour gamut and the Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) that the BBC and NHK have standardised. This is essential for improving the visual experience irrespective of the viewer's screen size. Finally, we wanted to do this free-to-air, streamed to BBC iPlayer, at a scale never seen before in the UK."

The most requested day was England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden, which also brought us day six of Wimbledon.

The BBC faced a number of challenges in bringing UHD to the screen. One is that, at the time, it was unable to offer it to all viewers, and under the terms of its charter, it is likely to remain in a testing phase until it can be scaled out to be offered to all viewers with capable sets, and of course BBC iPlayer on computers.

The BBC is on a mission for an 'internet streaming first' future making this an important first step.

Many programmes on the BBC are already being filmed in Ultra HD, to make them futureproof, but very few make it to the public as of yet. The Royal Wedding earlier this year, for example, was filmed but not shown in UHD.

Based on a trailer shown at half-time in the World Cup final it looks like the new series of Doctor Who is being given the full treatment.

There has been a lot of positive feedback from the trial, the BBC tells us, and although this is early days given the complexity of UHD at scale for a live event, the results were good, though it does point at ISP infrastructure as being the key to wider rollout.

There are no dates for future UHD broadcasts at present, but the ball is rolling and we suspect we won't have long to wait.

At present, the biggest challenges seem to be consistency, the encode-send-decode time which meant a large delay compared to a standard broadcast, and implementation of Dolby 5.1 which was planned but scrapped for now. μ