LG 'delays' V40 ThinQ launch to avoid Galaxy Note 9 clash

PHONE MAKER LG's next flagship handset, the V30 ThinQ, will reportedly be released in October this year.

So says ET News, which reports that the awfully-named follow-up to the awfully-named V30 ThinQ will likely launch in September, followed by a release the following month.

According to telecoms officials cited in the report, LG is plotting a post-IFA launch in order to avoid competing directly with Samsung's Galaxy Note 9, which will be revealed on August 9. The firm is said to have delayed the unveiling by more than 10 days.

However, the now-planned launch could see the V30 ThinQ going up head-to-head with Apple's 2018 iPhones, which are also expected to show up in September, and Google's Pixel 3 duo.

ET News' report backs up earlier rumours that the LG V40 ThinQ will pack a trio of rear-facing cameras, made up of 20MP, 16MP and 13MP primary, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. There will also be a dual camera setup on the V40 ThinQ's front, which will be used to facilitate facial recognition tech similar to Apple's Face ID.

LG is also working on further eliminating bezels, and the report says the V40 ThinQ will arrive with 90 per cent its front covered by the screen - up from 81 per cent on the V30.

To achieve this, LG is said to be plotting something "different from the conventional", but the report doesn't go into specifics here.

Earlier speculation said, like most, LG is also planning to equip the flagship with a notch, similar to that seen on the G7 ThinQ. In fact, the design will "essentially resemble" a scaled-up LG G7, according to reports.

Elsewhere, LG's V40 ThinQ will reportedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, LG's Quad DAC tech, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It remains unclear whether LG will adopt for an OLED or LCD panel. µ