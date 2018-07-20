Google's Loon balloons will take to Kenyan skies next year
Will provide rural and suburban populations with high-speed connectivity
ALPHABET SUBSIDIARY Loon will launch its internet-delivering balloons in rural and remote parts of Kenya next year.
The deal, struck between Loon and Telkom Kenya, will provide rural and suburban populations in Kenya with high-speed internet service. This will be the project's first deal in Africa, according to Reuters. If successful, the company will look into helping other areas around the world.
Loon, which became an independent company last week, began as a project at X - Alphabet's research-and-development facility - in 2016.
Loon's balloons will float at 60,000 feet (18km) above sea level, much higher than any passenger plane, which fly at only 30,000 feet (9km). The project will provide internet signals across a massive area, using solar panels on board to generate power. Each polyethene balloon can deliver internet coverage over 2,000 square miles and stay aloft for months, meaning there is very little maintenance for them.
Last year, before Loon was its own company, Alphabet teamed up with AT&T to deliver limited internet access to Puerto Rico, just after it was devastated by large storms.
CEO of Loon, Alastair Westgart, said: "Loon's mission is to connect people everywhere by inventing and integrating audacious technologies. We couldn't be more pleased to start in Kenya."
Telkom Kenya's CEO, Aldo Mareuse, added: "We will work very hard with Loon, to deliver the first commercial mobile service, as quickly as possible, using Loon's balloon-powered Internet in Africa."
Loon will deploy the balloons in central Kenya, an area that has been challenging to service due to the mountainous and inaccessible terrain, Telkom says.
Loon has not revealed any plans beyond its work in Kenya, but expect to see more locations below balloons as the eight-day-old company expands. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Samsung's Galaxy S10 will offer a 'greatly improved' screen to body ratio
Firm likely will move to eliminate the chunky bottom bezel
BBC hails UHD success with 1.6 millions requests for content during sportsmageddon
Finally, a clear view of Novak Djokovic's nasal pubes
WhatsApp restricts message forwarding to slow spread of hoaxes and fake news
Move comes in response to a serious of rumour-fuelled violent incidents in India
Microsoft helped US gov block Russian hacking attempts on three candidates this year
Phishing attacks were launched against the candidates' staff