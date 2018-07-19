Huawei's TalkBand B5 is official and lands in UK next month
Huawei wants you to flick one off the wrist and fill your ear canal with it
HUAWEI HAS ANNOUNCED the fourth generation of its quirky-cool TalkBand range - the TalkBand B5.
The TalkBand range combines a fitness tracker wearable with a Bluetooth headset, with the entire device being removed from its housing ready to pop in your ear when a phone call comes.
The new edition, the first in two years, is 2.5 times bigger than the previous version (is that good? we assume so, they've not sent one over yet) and comes with a 1.13in AMOLED touchscreen with a 160x300 resolution all under glass.
A range of straps are available - both businesslike and funky, so you can make the TalkBand work with any outfit. Work it, baby, work it, etc.
Ahem.
We've used earlier versions of the TalkBand and they're quirky but cool, and yes, they work exactly as you'd hope.
Under the bonnet, there's a triple-core audio chip (a world first) a dual-mic for noise reduction and it offers a phone finder as well as a remote shutter for your camera.
On the fitness side, there's continuous heart-rate monitoring that can adapt to a range of situations and sports, and Huawei's TruSleep, as seen in the Huawei Watch 2, a Harvard-endorsed sleep tracker.
Huawei tells us it "provides users with an intimate sleep care" which is both grammatically jarring and probably the wrong word, but nevertheless, in our experience it works very well indeed.
What we don't know yet is battery life, and therein lies the rub because with the Huawei Watch 2, you can wear it all day, wear it to sleep but as soon as you wake up, it's time to charge it which is… weird.
Hopefully, the TalkBand B5 will last a bit longer between charges.
It's IP57 rated - so life-proof enough for weather and sweat, but if you're one of those people who likes to stick their hands in buckets of water for long periods, first of all, what are you doing, you freak, and second, take the Talkband off first.
The Huawei TalkBand B5 goes on sale in China on Friday (20 July) and should be reaching other markets including Blighty next month. Prices are still to be announced. μ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Donald Trump slams the EU over Google's £3.8bn antitrust fine
Celebrity Apprentice star says Europe has 'taken advantage of the US'
Reddit is bringing its live chat feature into public beta
1995 called, they want their news item back
LG 32GK850F monitor review
LG's gaming-focused monitor is impressive and affordable
Apple confirms its new MacBook Pro keyboard has a 'membrane' to prevent dust borkage
It's now safe to eat croissants over your laptop again