Huawei's TalkBand B5 is official and lands in UK next month

It also comes with a spring powered projectile weapon. Not really

HUAWEI HAS ANNOUNCED the fourth generation of its quirky-cool TalkBand range - the TalkBand B5.

The TalkBand range combines a fitness tracker wearable with a Bluetooth headset, with the entire device being removed from its housing ready to pop in your ear when a phone call comes.

The new edition, the first in two years, is 2.5 times bigger than the previous version (is that good? we assume so, they've not sent one over yet) and comes with a 1.13in AMOLED touchscreen with a 160x300 resolution all under glass.

A range of straps are available - both businesslike and funky, so you can make the TalkBand work with any outfit. Work it, baby, work it, etc.

Ahem.

We've used earlier versions of the TalkBand and they're quirky but cool, and yes, they work exactly as you'd hope.

Under the bonnet, there's a triple-core audio chip (a world first) a dual-mic for noise reduction and it offers a phone finder as well as a remote shutter for your camera.

On the fitness side, there's continuous heart-rate monitoring that can adapt to a range of situations and sports, and Huawei's TruSleep, as seen in the Huawei Watch 2, a Harvard-endorsed sleep tracker.

Huawei tells us it "provides users with an intimate sleep care" which is both grammatically jarring and probably the wrong word, but nevertheless, in our experience it works very well indeed.

What we don't know yet is battery life, and therein lies the rub because with the Huawei Watch 2, you can wear it all day, wear it to sleep but as soon as you wake up, it's time to charge it which is… weird.

Hopefully, the TalkBand B5 will last a bit longer between charges.

It's IP57 rated - so life-proof enough for weather and sweat, but if you're one of those people who likes to stick their hands in buckets of water for long periods, first of all, what are you doing, you freak, and second, take the Talkband off first.

The Huawei TalkBand B5 goes on sale in China on Friday (20 July) and should be reaching other markets including Blighty next month. Prices are still to be announced. μ