Microsoft's Major Nelson backtracks on promise of 'new Xbox hardware' at Gamescom

GERMANY'S GAMESCOM is usually a showcase for, you know, er, games, but Microsoft will apparently reveal new Xbox hardware at the event.

At least that's what director of programming for Xbox Live, Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, teased on his Microsoft-backed blog.

He said that "all-new hardware and accessories" would be shown off at the gaming show, reports Engadget, but then redacted the statement noting it was an error and that all Microsoft will showcase is "bundle and accessory news".

So for a moment, we had our excitement shoot up at the idea of a next-generation Xbox, only to have cold water poured over the rumour fire.

We suspect that Microsoft hardware news will be some form of comprehensive package for the Xbox One X; perhaps a suite of games that run at 4K with a couple of Xbox One Elite controllers thrown into the mix.

And we wouldn't be surprised to see some form of tweaked controller for the Xbox One, with some refinements or the ability to configure the buttons and thumbsticks with more options, something that competitive console gamers might find useful.

We'd also not be surprised to see some pounds shaved off the price of the Xbox One S to make it ever-more appealing in the face of the PlayStation 4, which is the current king of the hill in the games console world despite the massive success of the Nintendo Switch.

While Microsoft has said it's working on next-gen Xbox hardware, Gamescom 2018 is probably a little too soon for Redmond to take the covers off an Xbox Two.

Equally, it's arguably a bit late in the Xbox One's lifecycle for refreshed version of the console to be put out, especially as it doesn't look like this generation of games console will last as long as the previous one - the Xbox 360 seeming to go on for a decade before it was eventually discontinued in 2016.

One thing we'd not be too surprised to see Microsoft tout at Gamescom would be its work on an Xbox game streaming service. But we'll have to wait until August to find out what Microsoft really has up its sleeve for the Xbox beyond E3. µ