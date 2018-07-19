Gorilla Glass 6 will allow clumsy types to drop their smartphone 15 times

BUTTERFINGERED BUFFONS, REJOICE! Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 will let you clumsily drop your smartphones some 15 times before it cracks.

That's according Corning, at least, which is touting the improved toughness of its new Gorilla Glass; such glass can be found slathered on all manner of Android handsets.

"Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage," said Dr Jaymin Amin, vice president of technology and product development at Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Speciality Materials.

"Moreover, with breaks during drops being a probabilistic event, the added compression helps increase, on average, the likelihood of survival through multiple drop events."

Ignoring the technical mumbo-jumbo, Gorilla Glass 6 basically is two-times tougher than Gorilla Glass 5 when dropped from a metre to the floor - go figure.

However, if you're prone to scratching your smartphone, then don't expect Gorilla Glass 6 to rock your world, as Coring has noted it's still just as scratch resistant as its predecessor. So yeah, don't go putting your keys in the same pocket as your next snazzy new smartphone.

Tougher glass will likely be welcomed by phone makers as increasingly smartphones have bezel gobbling edge-to-edge display, which while impressive to ogle at, can't really hide cracks as well as handsets with chunkier bezels.

Gorilla Glass 6 is in production right now, so we can expect the next wave of smartphones to come sporting it - think the Samsung Galaxy S10 for example or OnePlus 7. And the so-called Surface Phone could come toting the tough glass, if it gets back out of the re-design lab it was apparently sent to. µ