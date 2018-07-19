TalkTalk still hasn't budged as Blighty's most moaned about ISP

TELECOMS WATCHDOG Ofcom has surprised no-one with the news that TalkTalk is still Blighty's most complained about broadband and landline services provider.

For broadband, where the industry average is 16 complaints per 100,000 customers, TalkTalk received 29 complaints in the first quarter. BT came in a close second with 23 complaints, followed by, er, BT-owned Plusnet in third with an average of 20. At the other end of the scale was Sky, which received just 5 complaints per 100,000 customers.

It's a similar story when it comes to landlines, with TalkTalk coming out worst with an average of 20 complaints per 100,000 customers, and Sky coming out on top with just 5.

TalkTalk brushed off the figures, with a spokesperson saying: "While these historical numbers by Ofcom are disappointing, it doesn't reflect the current customer experience.

"The most recent data shows a significant reduction in complaint numbers, customer satisfaction is on the rise and we've seen more customers than ever staying with us this year."

BT, which Ofcom named and shamed as the most moaned about TV provider with 16 complaints per 100,000 customers, said: "We know we can do better for our customers and we've made a commitment to answer all our customer calls in the UK and Ireland by 2020, we've brought BT back to the high street in over 600 stores across the UK, and we've launched a completely redesigned, personalised customer experience for 24/7 help and advice on BT.com."

It's a different story when it comes to mobile services. Virgin Mobile has the least satisfied customers with an average of 11 complaints, followed by Carphone Warehouse's iD Mobile with 10, Vodafone with nine and BT with eight. TalkTalk fared surprisingly well, with just five complaints per 100,000 customers, but failed to match Tesco Mobile, which received an average of just one complaint.

Virgin Mobile has yet to respond to INQ's request for comment.

Ofcom's director of consumer policy, Jane Rumble, said: "It's frustrating enough when things go wrong, without having to put up with poor customer service as well.

"So it's encouraging to see complaint numbers falling in some areas, and we want to see this continue. Anyone fed up with their provider can easily shop around and see if there's a better service out there for them." µ