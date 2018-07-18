iPhone users buy half as many apps as Android users, but spend twice as much

If you're appy and you know it, clap your hands

APPLE'S APP STORE is still yielding twice the revenue of Google Play, and yet is only recording half the number of downloads.

The figures for Q1&2 of the year suggest Apple owners spent $22.6bn on apps, whilst Android users only spent $11.8bn.

But it's not exactly apples-for-Apples. Ahem. For a start, China, the most populated country in the world doesn't, have access to the Play Store. Apple meanwhile can boast 31.7 per cent of App Store purchases are made in the country.

That's not the only reason - without China, Apple would still have the lead, but remember that Android users also have alternatives like APK Mirror and Amazon's App Store.

Both Apple and Google stores have shown similar revenue growth in the last 12 months, with Google Play up 29.7 per cent, and Apple slightly behind on 26.8 per cent.

In terms of downloads, Google Play saw 36 billion downloads in Q1&2 against just 15 billion for Apple.

Consider also, though, that Android has far more free apps than Apple, who vet each submission individually, and let's be honest, we're all more likely to download a free app, aren't we?

Then, of course, there's the fact that it's almost impossible to pirate and sideload from the Play Store, whereas almost every Android app is out there, somewhere on the web.

The most downloaded apps are so bizarrely predictable one has to question who on earth didn't have them already.

They are Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Notice the connection? Doesn't look like Cambridge Analytica has done any lasting damage to the Zuckerberg empire.

A growing portion of the market is subscriptions. At the moment, for example, Apple users can pay for Netflix on their phone bill (depending on the carrier). Android users cannot and that distorts the picture still further.

We're still waiting to see, but it's looking more and more like Google is going to promote Chrome OS for tablets, rather than Android going forwards, so it's likely that Google Play will never catch up.

But given the relative cost and status of the iPhone and iPad, it's likely that the number of people that can actually afford one have probably got money left over for apps. And that's science, kids. (Almost). μ