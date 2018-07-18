HP touts 'world's most powerful entry workstation' with refreshed Z line-up

HP HAS SHOWN OFF what it claims are the "world's most powerful entry workstations" in the form of its new 'Z' line up.

Starting with the Z2 Mini G4, HP has fitted the dinky desktop workstation, which measures 2.7 litres in total volume, with options for Intel's latest Xeon processors and graphics in the form of Nvidia's Quadro P600, P1000 or AMD's Radeon Pro WX4150 GPU.

Despite its small size the HP Z2 Mini can support up to six displays thanks to its Thunderbolt 3 connections as well as offering connectivity for legacy connections. Slated for an August release, the Z2 Mini will start at £675.

The Z2 Small Form Factor G4 workstation rocks the same size as its predecessor only with updated innards, giving it a 50 per cent hike in computing power. It has a good suite of I/O as one expects from a workstation, and really that's about it - the machine is very much a refresh of its predecessor than a redesign. It will go on sale August time in Europe and will start at £659.

Rounding off the entry-level workstation range is the HP Z2 Tower G4, which as the name suggests is a larger workstation than its compact siblings, though HP has slimmed it down by 13 per cent compared to older generations.

Sporting spec options for either Intel Core or Xeon processors and apparently 60 per cent more graphics power (though HP neglected to say what GPU configurations are on offer) the workstation has been designed with solid workstation performance in mind.

Optional dust filters for the Z2 Tower G4 mean the workstation can be used in grubby environments like factories, providing workers with professional computing power without the need to scrub up and go into an office. Also scheduled for an August release, the Z2 Tower G4 will start at £685.

None of these HP machines are as sexy as HP's Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, but then again workstations aren't about the bells and whistles, offering practical power over striking looks. µ