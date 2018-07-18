Apple's latest iOS 12 beta demands a passcode to enable USB accessories

THE LATEST BETA of iOS 12 requires iDevices to be unlocked any time a USB accessory is connected.

Earlier this month, Apple's much-talked-about 'USB Restricted Mode' arrived in iOS 11.4.1. The cop-thwarting feature makes it more difficult for law enforcement to access data stored on locked iPhones and iPad devices by requiring a password if a device hasn't be unlocked for more than an hour.

Apple says it's introduced USB Restricted Mode to strengthen "security protections in every Apple product to help customers defend against hackers, identity thieves, and intrusions into their personal data."

"We have the greatest respect for law enforcement, and we don't design our security improvements to frustrate their efforts to do their jobs," the firm added.

The feature, which is on by default in the firm's latest public iOS release, can be toggled be enabled by heading to Settings > Face ID (or Touch ID, on older iPhones) & Passcode, where there's a new option for USB Accessories. USB Restricted Mode can also be manually enabled by enabling SOS after pressing the side button five times.

That might no longer be necessary, however, as Apple this week made its Lightning port even more locked down, with the fourth developer beta of iOS 12 now demanding a passcode any time a computer or USB accessory is connected.

Apple has yet to comment, but the feature - which may or may not see a public rollout - perhaps comes in response Grayshift's claims that it's have already "defeated" USB Restricted Mode.

The company, which created the 15,000 GreyKey box that can unlock iPhones as recent as the iPhone X and is capable of cracking six-digit passcodes in roughly three days, boasted in emails seen by Motherboard that it's found a "workaround" to Apple's solution. µ