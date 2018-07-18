Chinese Apple iCloud accounts are now based in a state-run cloud

APPLE USERS in China have had their data migrated to a local cloud, run by the Red State's mobile telecoms provider.

That data is now in the hands of Tianyi, the cloud storage service of China Telecom, in a move has been confirmed both by the company and by Apple.

The news will come as a blow to privacy campaigners as this gives the Chinese Government unprecedented opportunity to poke around in your junk.

Until now, the encryption keys for iCloud had been stored in the US, meaning that Chinese officials had to wrestle with the US legal system for control.

Now, in a move said to be in response to orders from the Chinese, the keys have been handed over to Tianyi.

The fact that China has requested the move does nothing to comfort thoughts that it wants to further clamp down on its citizens right to privacy.

The country recently launched a "social credit" system, modelled seemingly after an episode of Black Mirror, where non-compliance with societal norms could lead to citizens being banned from taking public transport. It's said the scheme has already stopped millions from taking up seats on aeroplanes.

Apple products, and particularly iPhones are seen as status symbols in China, as in much of the world, and so the data is likely to be a rich vein of personal data.

TechCrunch points out that although Apple users can simply select a different country for their iCloud account in the settings, it's not clear if the data from the Chinese server would be deleted, so it might be better to start from scratch with an account based in somewhere with tighter privacy laws, such as Germany.

The news comes just days after Chinese company ZTE had a ban on trading with the US lifted, despite concerns over privacy, which is an exhausting contradiction that we'll leave you to mull over. We have a headache. μ