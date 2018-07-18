Nest CEO steps down as company is rolled into Google smart home division

An object made of twigs and straw that keeps you warm

SMART HOME company Nest has announced another reshuffle which will see it come fully under the control of parent company Google.

Nest CEO Marwan Fawaz is stepping down, leaving Nest to be rolled into Google's smart home division which offers products like Google Home, overseen by Rishi Chandra. Farwaz will stay on at Google as an advisor, but reports suggest that Nest employees are optimistic about the change in leadership.

The move, which was first floated at the end of last year, effectively ends Nest's tenure as a separate company, though the brand seems set to survive.

Prior to this, Nest had been run as a separate subsidiary of Alphabet, Google's shell parent company. Google bought the company in 2014 and after combining it with Dropcam, offered a range of products including Smart thermostats, security cameras and smoke alarms. A smart doorbell of the type offered by Ring was launched recently.

It's thought that Google is aiming to bring Nest and Google Assistant closer in alignment. Some models of Nest camera already have Assistant built in, but it's thought that additional functionality is likely.

Google has said that Farwaz was fully involved with the decision to integrate and helped formulate the plan.

It's thought that Nest's products will continue to be manufactured on a separate schedule to Google-branded products but will be able to more closely interact with them. One possible idea would be casting camera footage onto your TV.

Additionally, Google's position as an AI first company could mean Nest gets a lot smarter, with facial recognition and more intelligent alarm activation being amongst the ideas that are likely to be floated.

In May this year, Nest warned customers to change their passwords, after something that definitely wasn't a hack.

Nest's biggest nemesis right now is Amazon who after purchasing both Ring and Blink is making a rival ecosystem that capitalises on its Alexa compatibility. μ