Ofcom figures show streaming overtake pay TV for the first time

STREAMING MEDIA has overtaken premium linear television for the first time, according to new figures.

An Ofcom study has shown that subscribers to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV (Sky's streaming service) hit 15.4 million subscribers in Q1 of 2018, with traditional pay-TV services like Sky, Virgin Media and BT TV, standing at 15.1 million.

The sea change comes as millenials flock to on-demand services, rather than waiting for set times for their favourite shows.

Traditional broadcasters continue to move towards the new paradigm - most notably BBC Three's move to an all-online service, which doubtless is giving the corporations execs a huge feeling of "I told you so".

Though pay TV remains more lucrative in terms of revenue at £6.4bn in 2017, the streaming sector is exploding, up nearly 40 per cent, whereas pay has dropped for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Critics of the report have suggested that there has been no differentiation between houses that have multiple streaming services, and possibly a pay TV subscription too.

Additionally, most pay operators now include an on-demand element, whilst Amazon Prime Video has it's 'Channels' service offering live content.

There's little question that the way we watch television is changing. Millenials are more likely to watch on their own devices now, and Sky is due to add an all broadband based Sky Q option, offering those unable to accommodate a satellite dish.

All in all, it's a muddy landscape and although there's little doubt that this is a significant moment as the tech industry and broadcast industry crossover, the statistics in the report are still subject to interpretation.

With viewing fragmented like never before the concept of OTT TV providers being neatly slotted into these categories is getting more and more difficult, but there's little doubt that this is at some level an important moment.

We reached out to Sky for comment but nobody was available as this article went online. We'll update this article if that changes. μ

*For those under 35