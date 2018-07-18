Samsung Galaxy Watch to gatecrash the Note 9's August launch event

SAMSUNG'S NEXT SMARTWATCH will debut alongside the Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August, according to a report from ZDNet Korea.

Despite recent murmurs of a launch at IFA, ZDNet claims the so-called Galaxy Watch will be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked launch event in three weeks time, with a pre-orders to open on 14 August and a release to follow on 24 August - the same date that the Note 9 is expected to arrive on shelves.

The report also debunks rumours that the smartwatch will run Google's newly-renamed Wear OS. Despite the name change from Gear to Galaxy, the incoming smartwatch will run the latest version of Samsung's homegrown Tizen OS, according to the report, which will come with "killer apps" and souped-up health and fitness functionality.

"As we develop this product, we know that we have focused on bringing health-related functions and performance to the best of its kind in the industry," an industry source said to ZDNet. "We will diversify functions and improve performance related to the health."

Despite this 'industry-leading' features, Samsung's decision to stick with Tizen OS might not be welcomed by many. Although the OS while currently powers the likes of the Gear S3, Gear Sport, and Gear Fit 2, Tizen is still lacking developer support compared to Google's Wear OS which means many big-name apps are not yet available on the platform.

There's also talk that Samsung will bring Bixby to the Galaxy Watch, whereas Wear OS is also home to the superior Google Assistant.

On the hardware front, ZDNet reports that the watch will also come in two different sizes, much like the Apple Watch. And if earlier rumours are to be believed, we can also expect the wearable to be circular in design and to pack a 470mAh battery and a PLP package, which means the watch will use a manufacturing process which creates smaller and more cost-effective chipsets.

There will also be a blood pressure measuring feature and a "new UX interaction"; the former is self-explanatory the latter could be anything from a rotating crown to gesture recognition - all we can do is guess at the moment because Samsung hasn't released any official details about its next smartwatch. µ