Apple won't repair borked MacBooks with 'quieter' third-gen keyboard

If you want Apple's new keyboard, you'll have to buy a 2018 MacBook

APPLE WON'T REPLACE bork-prone MacBook keyboards with its new, dust-repelling third-gen mechanism.

Last month, Apple admitted that the second-gen butterfly keyboard, first introduced with the 2015in MacBook, is prone to borkage, noting that a "small percentage" of keyboards suffered from keys that feel 'sticky' or aren't responding in a consistent manner.

At the time, the firm launched a new keyboard service programme which will see Apple fix or replace the keyboards on eligible MacBooks - 12in MacBooks produced between 2015 and 2017, as well as 13in and 15in MacBook Pros produced between 2016 and 2017 - free of charge.

Don't expect your borked MacBook to be kitted out with the firm's new, third-generation keyboard, though, as MacRumours reports that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers won't be permitted to replace the old keyboards with the new model.

In a statement given to the website that is unlikely to surprise anyone, Apple confirmed that it's third-gen components are "exclusive" to the 2018 MacBook Pro.

As noted by MacRumours, it could be that he third-generation keyboards aren't backwards compatible with 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models. iFixit just took apart the 13in model and found that the top case had been shaved down, presumably to make more room for the new laptop's larger battery.

Or, it could be, that Apple is being typically Apple.

While Apple hasn't directly acknowledged whether the quieter, third-generation keyboards address the aforementioned issues, iFixit discovered that the keyboard on the 2018 MacBook Pro comes with dust covers below each butterfly fly mechanism key.

This will prevent dust and crumbs from getting underneath, which was found to be the culprit of such keyboard problems. µ