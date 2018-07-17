Samsung's 8Gb LPDDR5 chip wants to power future 5G and AI phones

SAMSUNG WILL HELP shove artificial intelligence (AI) tech into more smartphones with its newly-minted 8-gigabit LPDDR5 DRAM chip.

The South Korean firm's new RAM has been fabricated around the 10 nanometre-class process and boasts a data rate going up to 6,400Mb/s, which Sammy claims is 1.5 times faster than the mobile DRAM chips used in the current crop of flagship smartphones, such as Samsung's own Galaxy S9, which have a data rate of 4,266Mb/s.

With the nipper data rate, Samsung is aiming the 8Gb LPDDR5 memory to become a standard for use in mobile phones that tap into 5G connectivity and have AI capabilities - think the Google Assistant and the AI smarts in the Huawei P20 Pro and Pixel 2 phones.

"This development of 8Gb LPDDR5 represents a major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions," said Jinman Han, senior vice president of memory product planning and application engineering at Samsung.

"We will continue to expand our next-generation 10nm-class DRAM lineup as we accelerate the move toward greater use of premium memory across the global landscape."

The extra performance will make transferring data a doddle, given it can throw around 51.2GB of data, think around 14 full-HD videos in but a second.

Being designed for mobile use, the memory chip also comes with the ability to go into a "deep sleep mode", which allows it to take a power-saving snooze to help erk out battery life by reducing power consumption to approximately half of current LPDDR4X DRAM when left in 'idle mode'. It can also lower its voltage to work more efficiently with the operating speed of the application processors it has been paired with. Basically, this is some pretty smart memory.

Samsung said it'll begin producing the memory chip in line with the demands of its customers, so expect to see the memory crop up in the next wave of flagship Android phones. µ