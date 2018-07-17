IBM wants Groupon to cough up $167m for patent infringement

IBM could be patent trolling Groupon... we'll let you decide

BIG BLUE IBM is demanding that Groupon coughs up $167m for using four of its patents without its permission.

Groupon and IBM have been slugging it out in a patent spat since 2016, and Reuters reports that the latest move by IBM is to seek a substantial sum for the damages it reckons it's suffered from Groupon infringing its patents.

IBM claims its patents for foundational e-commerce tech called Prodigy, which it licenses to Facebook, Google and Amazon for a hefty $20m to $50m per tech giant, were not licensed by Groupon.

"Most big companies have taken licenses to these patents," said Big Blue's lawyer John Desmarais. "The new kid on the block refuses to take responsibility for the technology it's using,"

"IBM spends literally billions of dollars every year on research and development to make our lives easier," he added.

In a rather classic David and Goliath of tech situations, Groupon's lawyer J David Hadden offered the retort that IBM was going beyond the scope of its patents and trying to claim ownership over some of the building blocks of the internet, according to Reuters's report.

"A key question for you in this case is whether these patents cover the world wide web," Hadden told jurors. "They do not and that is because IBM did not invent the world wide web."

IBM's main argument is it's a big innovator and it wants to license its tech in a reasonable fashion, but when Groupon refused to negotiate a deal, it had no choice but to whinge complain to the courts.

In response, Groupon countered with the argument that IBM is being unreasonable with its efforts to grab money from noteworthy internet firms.

The whole situation is a bit 'one's bad and the other's worse' but as the patent spat is still ongoing, we'll have to wait and see if IBM or Groupon comes out on top.

One could argue that IBM holds so many patents in the US, it could probably let this issues slid for a change, but then pigs have yet to sprout wings. µ