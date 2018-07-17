Ex-Apple staffer pleads not guilty to theft of 'secret' self-driving car info

A FORMER APPLE EMPLOYEE has pleaded not guilty to stealing top-secret information from the firm's 'Project Titan' driverless car project.

Last week, it was reported that Xiaolang Zhang, who had worked on Apple's driverless car project since 2015, had been charged by the FBI with stealing trade secrets related to the company's self-driving car technology.

During his time working for the company, Zhang was provided with 'broad access to secure and confidential internal databases' due to his position, which contained trade secrets and intellectual property for the autonomous driving project.

It is alleged that Zhang, who planned to relocate to a Chinese autonomous vehicle start-up called Xiaopeng Motors, had stolen a 25-page blueprint for a circuit board designed for autonomous vehicles.

Zhang was stopped and arrested at San Jose airport on 7 July before he managed to flee to China, and the FBI has since charged him with stealing trade secrets.

Although it was last week reported that Zhang had admitted to authorities that he stole the information, as well as fessing up to using AirDrop to send some of the sensitive content from his own device to his wife's Macbook, Reuters reports that he pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Monday.

"Zhang pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Monday in San Jose," Reuters reports. "He had been provisionally appointed a public defender, but has retained his own lawyer, Daniel Olmos. Olmos declined to comment on the case."

"We're working with authorities on this matter and will do everything possible to make sure this individual and any other individuals involved are held accountable for their actions," Apple said in a statement last week.

If found guilty, Zhang could be fined $250,000 (£189,000) or jailed for up to 10 years. µ