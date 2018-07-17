Netflix shares slump as subscriber growth slows in second quarter

STREAMING AIN'T SO SCREAMING for Netflix as its share price has taken a tumble after its growth in subscribers disappointed bean counters.

Despite knocking out 'Netflix Originals' shows and films at such a rate that it makes even a hardened boxset binger's head spin, the video streaming firm reported on Monday that it missed its growth forecasts for subscribers in its latest financial report

Netflix reckoned it would add 6.2 million subscribers to its legions of fans, but it turned out that its crystal ball may have been malfunctioning as in its second-quarter results for 2018 it actually added in a mere 5.2 million new subscribers.

With some 130 million members on its streaming service, Netflix isn't exactly on the verge of failure. But missing a forecast puts the willies up finance and investor types, which resulted in Netflix's share price tumbling by 14 per cent on Monday.

The crux of the problems seems to be investors wringing their hands over the competition Netflix face in the streaming world.

While it's arguably the largest professional content streaming service in the world, YouTube keeps kicking out compelling content that's becoming ever-more addictive to watch, while game streaming via the likes of Twitch eats into the time people have to google at Netflix, with or without the chill.

With its deals with Twitch and mix of exclusive content as well as access to some of the latest movie releases, Amazon Prime Video has also stepped up its game to better challenge Netflix.

Still, Netflix doesn't seem to fussed by the competition, as in a refreshingly no-BS observation the company noted there's plenty of space for more than one streaming service and that its competitors offer decent services.

"We believe that consumer appetite for great content is broad and that there is room for multiple parties to have attractive offerings," the company said.

"We anticipate more competition from the combined AT&T/Warner Media, from the combined Fox/Disney or Fox/Comcast as well as from international players like Germany's ProSieben and Salto in France. Our strategy is to simply keep improving, as we've been doing every year in the past."

That probably won't impress investors, but we'll just be happy if Netflix keeps putting out compelling shows and films for us to glue our tired eyes to; one such program could be an interactive story Netflix is working on using digital Lego-like game Minecraft. µ