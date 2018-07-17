Amazon goes to the dogs after Prime Day downtime

Of course, some suspect the dog pictures could be due to 'unknown actors'

AMAZON IS BLUSHING after technical glitches took the sheen off the first hours of its annual Prime Day sale.

The global company that sells everything (except decaf Nescafe Azera - sort it out, lads) started giving intermittent 404 messages at the start of the US sale saying "something went wrong at our end".

The upside to this is that we were treated to some extra pictures of staff members' dogs, which are used to illustrate such pages.

Amazon was hip to the problem (despite turning it into a marketing message):

For some users it was a consistent 404, for others it was only on certain pages. Problem is that Prime Day works on a series of 'Lightning Deals' which are limited in time, quantity and have to be paid for within 15 minutes of putting them in your basket. Upshot, some very unhappy campers.

The big problems seem to have occurred in the US, where some even report their Alexa devices misbehaving and Instant Video streams crashing, though this seems coincidental as that would suggest the whole of Amazon Web Services (AWS) was struggling which would have been far more serious.

Problems were also reported at Amazon's other sites across the world, including Europe. However, this was a more isolated series of incidents.

In a statement given to INQ, Amazon said: "AWS continues to function normally. We saw some intermittent AWS Management Console issues earlier today, but they did not drive any meaningful impact on Amazon's Consumer Business."

Despite Prime Day's place as a one-merchant summer sale, it has, since its 2015 inception become one of the biggest shopping days of the year as the company attempts to create its own version of 'Singles Day' the Chinese festival worshipping the God of reckless spending.

Although the glitches could impact revenue, it probably won't be to the extent that makes anyone sweat too hard at the company's accountants. Last year the company made £2.6bn out of Prime Day and this year it has been extended for the full 36 hours.

Unlike many other sites, we have chosen not to give too much prominence to Prime Day. Although other retailers have started doing deals in an attempt to keep up, it isn't a recognised multi-outlet sale, but rather a giant free advert for a company which could easily afford to pay us, so we're avoiding it.

Until it goes wrong of course. Then it's news. (evil cackle). μ